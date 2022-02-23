Skip to main content
Stephen A. Smith Had A Very Bold Take About Steph Curry

Stephen A. Smith said that he thinks Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is the face of the NBA on ESPN's First Take.

On Monday's episode of First Take on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith had a very bold claim about Steph Curry, and the clip can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below. 

"I believe it's Steph Curry, but by default almost," Smith said when asked who the face of the NBA is. "He's winning, and LeBron is not. That's really what this comes down to for me." 

Curry is having one of the best seasons of his career, and most recently put on a show at the All-Star game.   

The three-time NBA Champion went off for 50 points and an All-Star record 16 three-pointers on Sunday night. 

On the season, he is averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game. 

The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 42-17 record in 59 games.   

As for LeBron James, he is also having a great season, but the Los Angeles Lakers are the ninth seed in the west with a 27-31 record in 58 games. 

James is averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

