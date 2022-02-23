Stephen A. Smith Had A Very Bold Take About Steph Curry

On Monday's episode of First Take on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith had a very bold claim about Steph Curry, and the clip can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below.

"I believe it's Steph Curry, but by default almost," Smith said when asked who the face of the NBA is. "He's winning, and LeBron is not. That's really what this comes down to for me."

Curry is having one of the best seasons of his career, and most recently put on a show at the All-Star game.

The three-time NBA Champion went off for 50 points and an All-Star record 16 three-pointers on Sunday night.

On the season, he is averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 42-17 record in 59 games.

As for LeBron James, he is also having a great season, but the Los Angeles Lakers are the ninth seed in the west with a 27-31 record in 58 games.

James is averaging 29.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game.

Related stories on NBA basketball