Stephen A. Smith Goes Off On Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets recently announced that they would allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player and play in road games (he is not eligible to play home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn due to the New York City vaccine mandate).

On Tuesday's episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith had some strong words to say about the All-Star guard, and the clip of Smith talking can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account (the clip is from First Take's Twitter account).

Smith tweeted out the clip and said: "I think this is a DISGRACEFUL move by the NETS!"

The Nets have not had Irving for any games this season, but are still at the top of the Eastern Conference standings with a 21-9 record in their first 30 games.

"This is a guy in Kyrie Irving that finds every excuse under the sun not to show up to work," Smith said on First Take. "Ladies and gentleman, Kyrie Irving has been in the NBA for ten-years. He has played more than 60-games, four times."

