Stephen A Smith Says Giannis Would Give This NBA Team an Unfair Combo
At this stage of the preseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks remains in question. The veteran star is still commenting on rumors regarding a potential trade, leaving the NBA world discussing potential landing spots for the superstar forward.
Earlier in the offseason, it was revealed that the Golden State Warriors have been searching for future financial flexibility, leaving them to prioritize short-term deals in free agency. One of their future targets was rumored to be Antetokounmpo, who could be a free agent as early as 2027.
But imagine if the Warriors took that kind of swing earlier. As the ESPN host Stephen A. Smith thinks about it, he believes the combination of Giannis and Steph Curry would be lethal in the NBA.
"You want to talk about unfairness in the National Basketball Association, don't let Giannis get to Golden State with Steph Curry,” said Stephen A. Smith this week.
“If that happens—oh, my Lord, it wouldn't be fair to the basketball world for those two to be wearing the same uniform on the court, especially if you kept Draymond Green, who's your point forward facilitator, who's your Energizer Bunny, and who feeds Steph Curry better than anybody on the planet.”
Over the years, the Steph Curry-led Warriors have proven to be one of the most successful basketball teams in the history of the game. While it’s clear that the Curry-Green combination will be near the end soon, there’s too much gas left in the tank to stop driving for a title.
The Warriors continued investing big into Curry’s team and added an All-Star in Jimmy Butler. The in-season acquisition didn’t help push the Warriors into championship territory, but Butler’s first full season in the uniform could help the Warriors find much better success in 2025-2026.
If not, then they’ll have to start thinking about taking a big swing to once again invest big into the idea that Curry could help lead the Warriors to another title.
“If you had [Curry and Green] in the same uniform as Giannis Antetokounmpo, forget the betting odds and all of that stuff in Vegas, Golden State would coast to the title,” Smith concluded.
A lot is riding on the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2025-2026 season. While a trade before the 2026 deadline shouldn’t be ruled out entirely, Antetokounmpo’s chances of finishing the year with the Bucks are much higher than an in-season trade getting done. It seems the New York Knicks are at the top of Antetokounmpo’s list, but any potential championship contender has a shot. One has to think the Warriors would land serious consideration from the former MVP.