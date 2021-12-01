Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    Here's The Hilarious Video Stephen A. Smith Tweeted After The Knicks Lost To The Nets
    Publish date:

    Here's The Hilarious Video Stephen A. Smith Tweeted After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

    Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet after the New York Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets.
    Author:

    Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet after the New York Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets.

    The New York Knicks lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at Barclays Center 112-110.

    After the game, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet with a video, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account. 

    Smith is a Knicks fan, and his reaction to their loss against the Nets is hilarious. 

    The Nets advanced to 15-6 on the season, which is good for the best record in the entire Eastern Conference. 

    As for the Knicks, they fell to 11-10 on the season in their first 21 games of the season with the loss. 

    The Nets lost in the second round of the playoffs last season to the Milwaukee Bucks. 

    Meanwhile, the Knicks fell to the Atlanta Hawks in five games in the first round of the playoffs last season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_16399934_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video Stephen A. Smith Tweeted After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

    47 seconds ago
    USATSI_15931617_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Damion Lee Tweeted During The Warriors-Suns Game

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17245943_168388303_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant's Crossover On Julius Randle In The Knicks-Nets Game Is Going Viral

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17177733_168388303_lowres
    Lifestyle

    Check Out Steph Curry's Amazing Outfit Before The Warriors Play The Suns

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_17151523_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Watch Klay Thomson In Practice With The Golden State Warriors G-League Team

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_17262783_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted After Knicks Loss To Nets

    58 minutes ago
    USATSI_17210378_168388303_lowres
    News

    Everyone Is Talking About The Crossover Derrick Rose Had In The Knicks-Nets Game

    59 minutes ago
    USATSI_17262232_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch The Unbelievable Ending In The Knicks-Nets Game

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17088272_168388303_lowres
    News

    Trail Blazers Starting Lineup Against The Pistons Without Damian Lillard

    1 hour ago