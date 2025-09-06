Stephen A. Smith Speaks on Knicks’ NBA Finals Hopes
The New York Knicks were close, but couldn’t seal the deal against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals this past season.
Since they were close, can they make a repeat run with more success in 2026? NBA analyst and known Knicks supporter Stephen A. Smith doesn’t believe a Finals victory is likely for the Knicks.
However, he strong believes a trip to the biggest seven-game series in the league is in their immediate future.
“I don't think you're gonna see them win the championship, but are you ready for this? I think the Knicks are going to the finals,” Smith told a caller on his show recently.
Stephen A. Explains the Logic Behind the NBA Finals Prediction
“Giannis doesn't have Lillard anymore. Jayson Tatum is out for the year. Cleveland wet the bed in the postseason. No reason to believe that can't happen again,” he explained.
“Orlando's on a come-up, big pickup with Desmond Bane, but not necessarily ready yet. I'm just looking at certain things in the Eastern Conference, and I think the dominoes have fallen in favor of the New York Knicks representing the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals.”
The Milwaukee Bucks are always a threat with Giannis Antetokounmpo around, but they’ve struggled to make deep postseason runs since they won the NBA Finals last.
Since Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, the Celtics accepted the following season as a gap year. Other core players were traded, as Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday landed on different teams.
You could view some teams as dark horse candidates. As Smith mentioned, the Magic got better. So did the Atlanta Hawks. And if the Philadelphia 76ers can get healthy, they’ll be a threat as well. The Detroit Pistons had a quiet offseason, but they made some changes after putting up a strong effort against the Knicks in the first round of the 2025 postseason.
The Knicks won’t see much roster turnover in 2025-2026, especially when it comes to the core group. The biggest change in New York is the coaching staff, which is now led by Mike Brown. As much as Stephen A. liked Tom Thibodeau in that position, he has embraced the idea of Brown.
“I like Mike Brown as a coach,” he finished. “I’m going to miss Thibodeau because he's a hell of a coach, but I think what Thibodeau brought defensively, Mike Brown will bring offensively. I think the acquisition of Clarkson helped, and I think that the Knicks are gonna be playing at a better pace, and I think that's gonna help them immensely.”