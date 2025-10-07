Stephen A Smith Wants Knicks to Strike Massive Giannis Trade
Giannis Antetokounmpo remains the talk of the NBA as his future with the Milwaukee Bucks seems to be in question.
Although the early offseason trade rumors didn’t gain any steam as the summer played out, an NBA insider’s recent update on the Bucks superstar has NBA fans talking about the Greek Freak once again.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the New York Knicks would be Giannis’ preferred trade destination if he requests a change of scenery. Over the summer, the two teams reportedly discussed a potential deal, but it didn’t gain any actual steam.
From New York’s side, there was a sense that the Bucks weren’t serious about moving the star forward. The organization has had a clear stance on wanting to keep Antetokounmpo.
If the Bucks and the Knicks revisit that discussion later on, New York would have to come to the table with a major offer, including multiple star-studded players. In that case, the well-known Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith is adamant about the Knicks having little hesitation in doing what it takes to get Giannis to New York.
“I’m unhappy about it,” Smtih said, regarding the failed deal. “I say that with all due respect to everybody on the New York Knicks.”
Stephen A. went on to name-drop Karl-Anthony Towns, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Mikal Bridges.
“I got love for them all, but they ain’t Giannis Antetokounmpo,” he added.
“I mean, do we know who this man is? This man has averaged 30 and 11 over the last three years. He's averaged a minimum of 28 and 11 over the last six years. This brother is one of the top five players on planet Earth. That's who the hell he is. If you're the New York Knicks, and you can get that dude to the Garden, everybody but Jalen Brunson, I'm giving up. He's gotta play with somebody. I'm giving up everybody. I'm giving up the cheerleaders, dance team, and equipment manager. I'm giving up every damn body to get Giannis.”
It’s unclear what type of offer the Knicks were willing to put together in order to strike a deal for Antetokounmpo, but if the Bucks are forced to strongly consider moving on from Antetokounmpo, New York could surely put together a strong package even if Jalen Brunson is out of the question.
Over the last couple of years, the Knicks’ front office has built a top-heavy roster, with several star-caliber players. They’ve been good enough to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals this past season, but they couldn’t take care of business against the Indiana Pacers.
Would Giannis be the difference-maker they need? Stephen A clearly believes that’s the case. But the Knicks won’t get a chance to try and find out unless the Bucks reach a point where they are left with no choice but to part ways with their homegrown superstar.