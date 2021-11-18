Stephen A. Smith Went Off On Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets

Stephen A. Smith Thinks That Kevin Durant Should Be Asked To Be Traded From The Brooklyn Nets
The Brooklyn Nets got crushed by the Golden State Warriors 117-99 in Brooklyn on Tuesday night at Barclays Center.
Steph Curry and the Warriors improved to a 12-2 record, which is the best in the entire NBA, and the Nets fell to 10-5.
On Wednesday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had strong words for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving (hasn't played yet this season) and the Nets.
A clip of Smith talking on ESPN's First Take can be seen embedded below from their Twitter account.
"I actually hope Kyrie Irving gets cut," Smith said of Irving who hasn't played this season. "This is a disgrace, to sit up there and watch this team last night look like straight garbage."
Smith also went on to talk about how Durant should want to leave the Nets.
"I wouldn't blame KD if KD asked to be traded at the end of the season," Smith said. "I think he should asked to be traded."
The Nets advanced to 11-5 with their win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
