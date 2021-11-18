Stephen A. Smith Went Off On Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Stephen A. Smith Thinks That Kevin Durant Should Be Asked To Be Traded From The Brooklyn Nets
    Publish date:

    Stephen A. Smith Thinks That Kevin Durant Should Be Asked To Be Traded From The Brooklyn Nets

    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had some strong words for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets after they lost to the Golden State Warriors.
    Author:

    ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had some strong words for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets after they lost to the Golden State Warriors.

    The Brooklyn Nets got crushed by the Golden State Warriors 117-99 in Brooklyn on Tuesday night at Barclays Center. 

    Steph Curry and the Warriors improved to a 12-2 record, which is the best in the entire NBA, and the Nets fell to 10-5. 

    On Wednesday, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith had strong words for Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving (hasn't played yet this season) and the Nets. 

    A clip of Smith talking on ESPN's First Take can be seen embedded below from their Twitter account. 

    "I actually hope Kyrie Irving gets cut," Smith said of Irving who hasn't played this season. "This is a disgrace, to sit up there and watch this team last night look like straight garbage." 

    Smith also went on to talk about how Durant should want to leave the Nets. 

    "I wouldn't blame KD if KD asked to be traded at the end of the season," Smith said. "I think he should asked to be traded."

    The Nets advanced to 11-5 with their win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. 

    • KUZMA AND THE WIZARDS ARE ROLLING: The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook before the start of the season and have a new-look roster. Yet, they look fantastic to start the season, and after they got their tenth win on Monday night over the New Orleans Pelicans, Kyle Kuzma tweeted about their winning streak. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_15584265_168388303_lowres
    News

    Stephen A. Smith Went Off On Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets

    32 seconds ago
    USATSI_15893324_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: After Getting Blown Out By The Warriors It's Time For The Nets To Move Kyrie Irving

    8 minutes ago
    USATSI_17023631_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Cavs Game On Wednesday Night

    12 minutes ago
    USATSI_17177540_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Draymond Green Tweeted After The Warriors Beat The Nets

    30 minutes ago
    USATSI_17183429_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Lonzo Ball Play Incredible Defense On Damian Lillard In The Bulls-Trail Blazers Game

    34 minutes ago
    USATSI_16961616_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Nets

    43 minutes ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-3
    News

    The New York Knicks Are Still Paying This Player

    44 minutes ago
    USATSI_17183192_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Cole Anthony Tweeted After The Magic Beat The Knicks

    44 minutes ago
    USATSI_17068533_168388303_lowres
    News

    Tristan Thompson Had A Lot To Say After The Sacramento Kings Lost To The Minnesota Timberwolves

    46 minutes ago