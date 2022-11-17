Skip to main content

Steve Kerr's Bold Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Suns

Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday evening, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns in Arizona by a score of 130-119.  

Steph Curry erupted for 50 points, but it wasn't enough, and the Warriors fell to 6-9 in their first 15 games.  

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.  

Kerr: "That's what being a coach is about; it's not just about drawing up a play; it's about really getting to know your players, building relationships with them, trying to give them a vision that they can collectively shoot for. Clearly, I have failed at that to this point, this year. So I have to do a better job, and I've gotta reach these guys, and we've gotta pull them together, and that's what we're gonna do."

The Warriors are now 0-8 on the road with the loss to the Suns. 

According to StatMuse, the Warriors did not lose their eighth game on the road until January (during the 2021-22 season). 

Even with the early-season struggles, they have been an elite team on their home floor in San Francisco (6-1 in seven games). 

In addition, they are coming off winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons. 

Therefore, as long as they can keep themselves good enough to get into the NBA Playoffs, they will be a contender. 

Curry has also played like an MVP to start the season, so they still have one of the top-five players in the NBA. 

The two-time MVP is averaging 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest. 

They will play their next game at home against the New York Knicks on Friday night.

USATSI_19448658_168388303_lowres
News

Steve Kerr's Bold Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Suns

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18060292_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Paul George's Injury Status For Pistons-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18583095_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Keegan Murray's Injury Status For Spurs-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18153118_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Trail Blazers Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17830941_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Phoenix Suns Continue To Talk Jae Crowder Trades With Teams

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19448346_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Steph Curry's Absurd Finish In Warriors-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_7060420_168388303_lowres
News

Paul Pierce Makes A Bold Claim About Ja Morant

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16005468_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks And Nuggets Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17673170_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors And Suns Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar