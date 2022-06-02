Warriors Steve Kerr Compares Stephen Curry To NBA Legend

The Golden State Warriors are preparing for their Game 1 battle with the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Prior to Thursday’s game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked to the media about his team’s preparation for the task ahead of them.

When asked about Stephen Curry’s leadership for Golden State, Kerr mentioned the fact that Curry reminds him a lot of one of his former teammates with the San Antonio Spurs, 15-time All-Star and Hall-of-Famer Tim Duncan.

“Yeah, I mean, I've said it many times. You’ve heard me say it. Steph reminds me so much of Tim Duncan,” Kerr stated in his pre-game remarks. “When I played with Timmy, there was the same vibe, this incredible, authentic humility and humor and joy behind the scenes. Then, frankly, a real arrogance on the floor, like I'm the best player out here.”

Spending four seasons with the Spurs, Kerr was Duncan’s teammate early on in his career and was a part of both the 1999 championship and 2003 championship that San Antonio won.

“It's the perfect kind of leader, someone who you feel comfortable with in the locker room but somebody who you can count on to take you where you need to go on the floor,” Kerr went on to explain. “That's what Steph possesses. It's a very rare combination of qualities. But it's what makes him special.”

Now in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in the last eight seasons, the Warriors are looking to capture their fourth title in this span.

Stephen Curry continues to be the leader of the Golden State Warriors both on and off-the-court and the comments made by his head coach prior to the start of the 2022 NBA Finals just adds to the legacy Curry has built for himself through 13 seasons now in the NBA.

