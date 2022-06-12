Skip to main content
Steve Kerr's Amazing Viral Quote About Steph Curry After Game 4

Steve Kerr had an incredible quote about Steph Curry after Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will play Game 5 in California on Monday night.

On Friday night, Steph Curry erupted with 43 points and led the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.   

The series is now tied up at 2-2, and after the game Steve Kerr had an incredible quote about Curry.   

"Whenever I'm done coaching, I will look back and just thank you to Steph," Kerr said to Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area & CA.

Game 5 of the series will be played back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night. 

Both teams are 1-1 at home in the series. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

