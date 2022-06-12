Steve Kerr's Amazing Viral Quote About Steph Curry After Game 4
Steve Kerr had an incredible quote about Steph Curry after Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics will play Game 5 in California on Monday night.
On Friday night, Steph Curry erupted with 43 points and led the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The series is now tied up at 2-2, and after the game Steve Kerr had an incredible quote about Curry.
"Whenever I'm done coaching, I will look back and just thank you to Steph," Kerr said to Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area & CA.
Game 5 of the series will be played back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night.
Both teams are 1-1 at home in the series.
