Steve Kerr's Amazing Viral Quote About Steph Curry After Game 4

On Friday night, Steph Curry erupted with 43 points and led the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The series is now tied up at 2-2, and after the game Steve Kerr had an incredible quote about Curry.

"Whenever I'm done coaching, I will look back and just thank you to Steph," Kerr said to Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area & CA.

Game 5 of the series will be played back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night.

Both teams are 1-1 at home in the series.

Related stories on NBA basketball