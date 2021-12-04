Skip to main content
    December 4, 2021
    Here's The Bold Take Steve Kerr Had About Draymond Green After The Warriors Beat The Suns
    Here's The Bold Take Steve Kerr Had About Draymond Green After The Warriors Beat The Suns

    Steve Kerr had high praise for Draymond Green after the Warriors beat the Suns.
    Steve Kerr had high praise for Draymond Green after the Warriors beat the Suns.

    The Golden State Warriors crushed the Phoenix Suns 118-96, and picked up their 19th win of the season. 

    The Warriors are now 19-3, while the Suns are 19-4 and the loss ended their 18-game winning streak. 

    Draymond Green had big game with nine points, nine rebounds, nine assists, six steals and three blocks. 

    After the game, Steve Kerr had high praise for the three-time NBA Champion. 

    "He's the best defender in the world," Kerr said of Green postgame. "He does everything for us defensively."

    The full clip of Kerr discussing Green can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

    With the win, the Warriors regained the best record in the entire NBA, which gives them the top seed in the Western Conference.

