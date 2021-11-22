Steve Kerr Made A Bold Claim After The Warriors Beat The Raptors
The Golden State Warriors picked up their 15th win of the season on Sunday night when they crushed the Toronto Raptors 119-104.
Their 15-2 record in the first 17 games is the best record in the entire NBA.
As for the Raptors, they fell to 8-10 in their first 18 games.
After the game, head coach of the Warriors Steven Kerr spoke to the media and made a bold claim.
"We're a two-way team," Kerr said postgame. "Everything starts with the defense, that's been established. I think Draymond Green is the best defender in the world. I think he's had just an unbelievable start to the season, he's so motivated, he's so engaged every single night."
The entire clip can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
Green had four points, 14 rebounds and eight assists in the game.