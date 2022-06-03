Skip to main content

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Steve Kerr met with the media after Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening. The Golden State Warriors lost by a score of 120-108 to the Boston Celtics to fall into an 0-1 hole.

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday evening by a score of 120-108 on their home floor at the Chase Center in California.

The Warriors are now in an 0-1 hole, and after the game head coach Steve Kerr met with the media. 

"Give them credit," Kerr said. "They made 21 threes, they were moving the ball really well and they had us on our heels."

The Warriors came into the series with more rest and more experience than the Celtics, so the loss was absolutely shocking. 

Even more surprising was the way that it happened, the Warriros had a 12-point lead heading into the final period. 

The Celtics then went on to win the fourth quarter by 24-points (40-16).

Game 2 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday night where the Warriors can tie up the series, or the Celtics can take a 2-0 lead back to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

