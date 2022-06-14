Here's What Steve Kerr Said After Game 5

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94 on to take Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.

The Warriors now have a 3-2 lead in the series, and Game 6 of the series will be played on Thursday night at the TD Garden in Boston.

Either the Warriors will win the 2022 NBA Championship, or the Celtics will win the game and force a Game 7 back at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriors have been to the Finals, and they have also won three NBA Championships in that span.

