Skip to main content

Here's What Steve Kerr Said About The Ja Morant Play

Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies by a score fo 142-112 to take Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday night.      

The series is now 2-1 in favor of the Warriors, but the blowout win did not come without it's fair share of drama. 

Ja Morant got injured in the fourth quarter after being guarded by Jordan Poole, and there has been a lot of noise about if the play was dirty or not. 

The Warriors have all said how the play was not dirty at all. 

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about the play on Sunday. 

Kerr laughed off the question, and said that there was nothing for him to comment on.  

Game 4 will be played in back San Francisco at the Chase Center on Monday night. 

The Warriors can take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, or the Grizzlies can tie it up at 2-2 and turn the rest of the series into a best of three. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_18041070_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said About The Ja Morant Play

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17263904_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Chris Paul's Altercation With Mavs Fans

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17172232_168388303_lowres
News

Chris Paul's VIRAL Tweet After Game 4

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_10086265_168388303_lowres
News

Sacramento Kings Hire Mike Brown As Next Head Coach

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17308483_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Star Sends Out A Bold Tweet During Suns-Mavs Game 4

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17903247_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Latest Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_18150077_168388303_lowres
News

Lil Wayne's Viral Tweet About Luka Doncic

By Ben Stinar5 hours ago
USATSI_17925854_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry And Tyler Herro's Latest Injury Status For Game 4

By Ben Stinar6 hours ago
USATSI_17955654_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jae Crowder's Updated Injury Status In Game 4

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago