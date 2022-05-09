Here's What Steve Kerr Said About The Ja Morant Play
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies by a score fo 142-112 to take Game 3 of their second-round playoff series on Saturday night.
The series is now 2-1 in favor of the Warriors, but the blowout win did not come without it's fair share of drama.
Ja Morant got injured in the fourth quarter after being guarded by Jordan Poole, and there has been a lot of noise about if the play was dirty or not.
The Warriors have all said how the play was not dirty at all.
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was asked about the play on Sunday.
Kerr laughed off the question, and said that there was nothing for him to comment on.
Game 4 will be played in back San Francisco at the Chase Center on Monday night.
The Warriors can take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, or the Grizzlies can tie it up at 2-2 and turn the rest of the series into a best of three.
