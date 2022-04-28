Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Eliminated The Nuggets

Steve Kerr met with the media after the Golden State Warriors eliminated the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 on Wednesday evening at Chase Center.

The Golden State Warriros picked up a 102-98 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday evening at Chase Center in San Francisco, and they have now officially moved on to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

After the big win, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been in the playoffs since the 2018-19 season when they had Kevin Durant, and lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Prior to their two-season drought from the postseason they had made five straight trips to the NBA Finals, and won three NBA titles in that span.

Over the last two seasons they have also played without Klay Thompson, and he returned to the lineup earlier this season.

Therefore, his return is definitely not a coincidence to the team's ultimate success.

Prior to his injuries he had made five straight All-Star games, and been a huge reason for the team's massive success.

As for the Nuggets, 2021 NBA MVP Nikola Jokic heads home early once again, and they are now 1-8 in their last playoff games dating back to when they got swept in the second-round by Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns last year.

