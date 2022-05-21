Here's What Steve Kerr Said After Game 2
The Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 126-117 on Friday evening to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals.
After the game, head coach Steve Kerr met with the media.
"I just think it's time that people recognize his impact on the game," Kerr said of Kevon Looney.
Looney had an incredible performance scoring 21 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.
The series will now go back to Texas for the next two games, and Game 3 will be played on Sunday night.
The Mavs will need to secure a win on their home court, because a loss would send them into an 0-3 hole.
No team in the history of the NBA has ever come back from such a deficit.
This is the first time since the 2011 season that the Mavs have made it out of the first-round.
They won the NBA Championship that season against LeBron James and the Miami Heat.
