Here's What Steve Kerr Said Before Game 1

Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Ja Morant Before Game 1
The Golden State Warriors are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.
Before the game, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr met with the media and was asked about All-Star guard Ja Morant.
The Warriors and Grizzlies ironically faced off in the play-in tournament last season, and the Grizzlies came away with the win.
This season, is a much different Warriors team who have a healthy Klay Thompson, All-Star version of Andrew Wiggins and a much improved Jordan Poole.
The Grizzlies did finish the season as the second seed in the Western Conference, while the Warriors were the third seed.
Therefore, home-court advantage is given to the Grizzlies.
This is the first time that the Warriros have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.
In the two seasons that missed the playoffs they were without Thompson, so his return definitely has a huge correlation to ultimately the team’s success.
As for the Grizzlies, they lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Utah Jazz last year.
