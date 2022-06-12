Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Steph Curry Before Game 5

On Sunday, Steve Kerr met with the media before the Golden State Warriors play Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night against the Boston Celtics.

Kerr spoke about superstar guard Steph Curry's routine.

"Every day it's the exact same thing," Kerr said of Curry's routine. "He's in the training room, he's in the wight room, he's on the court. It's clockwork, but there's also a sense of joy and energy within that work. He enjoys it so much, he loves the process, and I think that's one of the things that ties all great athletes together."

Curry went off for 43 points on Friday night when the Warriors beat the Celtics by a score of 107-97 at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.

The series is currently tied up at 2-2.

Related stories on NBA basketball