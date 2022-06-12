Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Steph Curry Before Game 5

Skip to main content
Steve Kerr Reveals Intriguing Details About Steph Curry's Routine

Steve Kerr met with the media on Sunday before Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors.

On Sunday, Steve Kerr met with the media before the Golden State Warriors play Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night against the Boston Celtics.    

Kerr spoke about superstar guard Steph Curry's routine. 

"Every day it's the exact same thing," Kerr said of Curry's routine. "He's in the training room, he's in the wight room, he's on the court. It's clockwork, but there's also a sense of joy and energy within that work. He enjoys it so much, he loves the process, and I think that's one of the things that ties all great athletes together." 

Curry went off for 43 points on Friday night when the Warriors beat the Celtics by a score of 107-97 at the TD Garden in Massachusetts.  

The series is currently tied up at 2-2. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

