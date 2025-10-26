Steve Kerr's Kuminga Comments Are Not What Trade Suitors Want to Hear
Jonathan Kuminga’s future is unclear.
While the young veteran recently re-signed a multi-year contract with the Golden State Warriors, most around the league would have a hard time believing that Kuminga will see that contract through with the Warriors.
Even after signing, Kuminga remains one of the most notable names on the trade block, leaving NBA teams paying close attention to his situation. So far, the situation between Kuminga and the Warriors seems to be in a good place. And Steve Kerr’s recent comments are positive for the relationship between the player and the organization.
“I just like the approach,” Kerr recently told reporters, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.
“I like the vibe that he's bringing. He's confident. He definitely feels like part of the team and what we're trying to do. After all the contract stuff I just think his teammates have been so good, Jimmy [Butler], Steph [Curry], [Draymond Green] all welcoming him back with open arms and reminding him that contract stuff is contract stuff."
You would have a hard time finding an analyst or a fan believing that Kuminga wouldn’t be a negative presence this season, but so far, the Warriors have debunked all of those claims. However, it’s still very early in the process.
A lot can change throughout the course of a season. That’s not to say that Kuminga and the Warriors will have a change of heart, but there’s plenty of time before the deadline for things to change.
While Kerr’s comments are positive, they won’t prevent teams from keeping an eye on Kuminga. As the young veteran thrives in his role, even showing improvements in the eyes of Kerr, he’s only going to drive up his trade interest even more.
"His passing has improved dramatically. He has made so many good passes, not only in games but also in practices," Kerr added.
Through the first three games of the season, Kuminga has started for the Warriors. He’s averaging a career-high 4.0 assists per game. He’s been shooting 55 percent from the field, producing 15.7 points per game. In addition to the offensive end, Kuminga has averaged 7.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.
