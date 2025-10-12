Steve Kerr's NBA Future Lands Comment From Warriors GM
Steve Kerr’s contract with the Golden State Warriors will be up at the end of the season.
It’s no secret, as the topic of Kerr’s future with the Warriors has been something that Kerr had to address before the team fired up its preseason run this month.
The veteran head coach made it clear that working out an extension is not a priority at this time. It seems like the chances of a deal getting done during the 2025-2026 campaign are slim.
"I'm very comfortable going into the season with a year left," Kerr told ESPN. "I'm so aligned with [general manager] Mike [Dunleavy] and [owner] Joe [Lacob]. We talked about this -- there's no reason for discussion or concern. This is kind of a point in our relationship where let's just see how it is at the end of the year.”
With Kerr’s feelings out there, Golden State’s GM Mike Dunleavy recently exposed his thoughts on the situation, sounding just as calm as Kerr as the Warriors head into a new year.
“I guess technically there is [uncertainty]. This isn't really a regular situation with a head coach where he's in the last year of his deal. We know what it is with Steve. He's been here a long time. He's been an amazing part of this franchise, and as far as I'm concerned, can stay as long as he wants,” Dunleavy said on 95.7 The Game, according to NBC Sports Bay Area.
“We're going to give him the grace of the season to go through it, or at least some of it, to see and feel where he's at mentally and physically.”
Typically, a head coach entering the final season of his deal, unwilling to strike an extension, would signal that he’s going to move on. In this case, it simply seems like two parties who are on the same page.
At some point, the Warriors will have to turn the page. They already parted ways with the veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson last offseason. The future of Draymond Green could come into question sooner rather than later, and then Steph Curry will have to start thinking about retirement sometime soon.
As for Kerr, he’ll have flexibility. Considering all he’s accomplished with the Warriors over the years, there shouldn’t be any doubt from the organization to bring him back if he wants to return for another contract. In the unexpected event that Kerr doesn’t want to return but still wants to coach, several teams should be lining up for his services.
Since taking over for the Warriors in 2014, Kerr has helped coach the Warriors to four NBA Championships. He was the NBA’s Coach of the Year in 2016. He is regarded as one of the best coaches in NBA history.
Without tension involved, the Warriors’ big coaching question shouldn’t serve as a distraction throughout the next season. If both sides stick to their offseason plans, the extension question won’t be visited again until the 2026 offseason.