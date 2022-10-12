Golden State Warriors Player Will Miss First Regular Season Game

At one point, Andre Iguodala was one of the best role players in the entire NBA (he won the NBA Finals MVP Award in 2015), but at 38 years old he is no longer the player he once was.

The former All-Star announced on his podcast "Point Forward" (with Evan Turner) that he would come back for one more season.

The Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championship this past season, which was Iguodala's fourth title.

He has not played in a preseason game so far, and on Tuesday night, head coach Steve Kerr said that he would not be ready for the first game of the regular season (Oct. 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers).

Kerr (video via Jack Winter of Clutch Points): "He won't be ready for the first game. We're gonna push that back; just really look at the big picture. 82-game season, so we want him healthy long-term, so given that he needed some time in camp and needs some time to get where he needs to be, he won't be ready by opening night."

Kerr also added that he has not scrimmaged yet.

Iguodala averaged 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest in 31 regular season games last year.

He also played in seven of their NBA Playoff games.

The Warriors have won the NBA Championship in four of the last eight seasons (and made the NBA Finals in six of those seasons).

Ironically, he was not on the roster for the two seasons they missed the NBA Playoffs in 2020 and 2021 (he was on the roster for all six of their trips to the NBA Finals).

Over his career, he has played in 1,223 regular season games, averaging 11.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.

In addition to the Warriors, he has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.