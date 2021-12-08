Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Steve Kerr Compares This Player To Michael Jordan
    Steve Kerr Compares This Player To Michael Jordan

    Steve Kerr spoke about the similarities between Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and former Chicago Bulls superstar Michael Jordan.
    Steve Kerr is the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, and he's done it all at the NBA level. 

    He's been a championship player, championship coach, a General Manager and a broadcaster. 

    It's safe to say he is to be taken seriously when he talks basketball. 

    Recently, he compared superstar Steph Curry to his former teammate on the Chicago Bulls, Michael Jordan. 

    The clip of Kerr speaking can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

    "I think Steph in a lot of ways is like Michael Jordan," Kerr said. "There are so many moments that they all sort of bleed into each other and then they don't even stand out, because that's just what you expect, and maybe that's the true sign of greatness."

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

