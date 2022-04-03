Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Jazz
Steve Kerr spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz.
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz at home on Saturday evening by a score of 111-107.
After the win, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
The Warriors improved to 49-29 in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are currently the third seed in the Western Conference.
