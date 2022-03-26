Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Hawks
Steve Kerr spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Friday evening.
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Atlanta Hawks in Georgia at State Farm Arena on Friday evening by a score of 121-110, and after the game head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters.
A clip of Kerr speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference with an impressive 48-26 record in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season.
However, they are just 5-5 in their last ten games, and fell to 19-17 on the road in the 36 games that they have played away from Chase Center in San Francisco.
