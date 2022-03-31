Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Suns

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns by a score of 107-103 on Wednesday evening at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The loss dropped the Warriors from the third seed to the fourth seed in the Western Conference (the Dallas Mavericks jumped over them).

After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters, and two clips of what he said can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The Warriors are 48-29 in the 77 games that they have played in so far this season.

