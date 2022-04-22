Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Won Game 3

Steve Kerr spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets in Game 3.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets by a score of 118-113 on Thursday night to take Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

They now have a commanding 3-0 lead, and can sweep the Nuggets without having to return home to Golden State.

After the big win, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to the media.

The Warriors were led by Steph Curry and Jordan Poole, who each went off for 27 points.

Curry once again came off the bench, which was his third straight game doing so.

He had previously been out of action since March 16 due to a foot injury, but returned for Game 1.

As for the Nuggets, they are on the verge of being swept for the second straight season.

Last year, they made the second-round of the playoffs, but were swept by the Phoenix Suns, who ultimately made the NBA Finals.

There is a very good chance that the Warriors will sweep the Nuggets, and reach the NBA Finals this year themselves.

