Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Won Game 3
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets by a score of 118-113 on Thursday night to take Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.
They now have a commanding 3-0 lead, and can sweep the Nuggets without having to return home to Golden State.
After the big win, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to the media.
The Warriors were led by Steph Curry and Jordan Poole, who each went off for 27 points.
Curry once again came off the bench, which was his third straight game doing so.
He had previously been out of action since March 16 due to a foot injury, but returned for Game 1.
As for the Nuggets, they are on the verge of being swept for the second straight season.
Last year, they made the second-round of the playoffs, but were swept by the Phoenix Suns, who ultimately made the NBA Finals.
There is a very good chance that the Warriors will sweep the Nuggets, and reach the NBA Finals this year themselves.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.