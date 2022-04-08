Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Won On Thursday Night

Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Klay Thompson After The Warriors Won On Thursday Night
Steve Kerr spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.
The Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 128-112 on Thursday evening in San Francisco, and after the game head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters.
A clip of Kerr speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
Klay Thompson erupted for 33 points on 60% shooting from the three-point range, and the Warriors improved to 51-29 in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.
They will go into the NBA Playoffs as the third seed in the Western Conference.
