Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Won On Thursday Night

The Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 128-112 on Thursday evening in San Francisco, and after the game head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters.

A clip of Kerr speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

Klay Thompson erupted for 33 points on 60% shooting from the three-point range, and the Warriors improved to 51-29 in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.

They will go into the NBA Playoffs as the third seed in the Western Conference.

The Related stories on NBA basketball