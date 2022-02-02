Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Beat The Spurs
The Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 124-120 in Texas on Tuesday evening, and improved to 39-13 with the win.
Even more impressive, the Warriors were playing without many players including Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.
After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters and some of what he said can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
The Warriors are the second seed in the Western Conference, and in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.
They are also an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games.
After making the NBA Finals five times in a row, and winning three NBA titles in that span, they have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
