Here's What Steve Kerr Said About Steph Curry

Steve Kerr spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Utah Jazz 96-94 at Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday evening, and the win improves them to 34-13 on the season in 47 games.  

Steph Curry had his second straight game struggling to shoot the basketball. 

He shot less than 29% from the field in their last game against the Houston Rockets, and he shot 25% from the field on Sunday against the Jazz. 

Thankfully for the Warriors, they still won both games even though their best player was shooting so poorly.

After the game on Sunday, Steve Kerr spoke about Curry, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

"He's human," Kerr said. "I think what's happening right now is he's reminding everybody that he actually is human. He's seemed inhuman for so long."  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

