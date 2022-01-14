Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Got Blown Out
Steve Kerr spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriors got crushed by the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Thursday night.
The Golden State Warriors got absolutely blown out in Wisconsin against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night.
They lost 118-99, and at halftime they were down by 39-points.
After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters, and a clip of him speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
"I'm not that concerned," Kerr said postgame. "I know we just got our butts kicked, but we're just in a rough patch in our season. It happens to every team, every year."
The Warriors have lost two games in a row, and are 5-5 in their last ten games.
However, they are still 30-11 on the season in 41 games, and the second seed in the Western Conference.
