Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Pacers

Steve Kerr Blames Himself For Warriors Loss To Pacers
Steve Kerr spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Indiana Pacers.
The Golden State Warriors lost to the Indiana Pacers in overtime 121-117 on Thursday night, and after the game Steve Kerr spoke to the media.
A clip of Kerr speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
"I blame myself, number one," Kerr said postgame. "I didn't think I did a good job preparing the team to be ready to play. Anytime a team has half their guys missing, it's like the same old story in the NBA all the guys who play they can't wait to get out there."
The Pacers had been playing without Myles Turner, Caris LeVert, Malcolm Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis.
Withe the loss, the Warriors fell to 33-12 on the season in 45 games.
