Skip to main content
Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Wizards

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Wizards

Steve Kerr spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Washington Wizards.

Steve Kerr spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Washington Wizards.

The Golden State Warriors lost 123-115 to the Washington Wizards in D.C. on Sunday evening, and after the game head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters.  

One clip of Kerr speaking postgame can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-27 record in the 75 games that they have played in this season. 

However, they have lost two games in a row, and are 5-5 in their last ten games overall. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17950595_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Wizards

By Ben Stinar27 seconds ago
USATSI_13944666_168388303_lowres
News

Jazz's Starting Lineup Against The Mavs

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17144025_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17005471_168388303_lowres
News

Nets Starting Lineup Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17811798_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Brandon Ingram And C.J. McCollum's Final Injury Status For Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17889584_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Kyrie Irving's Pre-Game Outfit For Hornets-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17811802_168388303_lowres
News

Pelicans Starting Lineup And Injury Report

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17955654_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Karl-Anthony Towns Tweeted Before The Timberwolves Play The Celtics

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago
USATSI_17517787_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Utah Jazz's Injury Report Against The Dallas Mavericks

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago