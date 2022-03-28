Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Wizards

The Golden State Warriors lost 123-115 to the Washington Wizards in D.C. on Sunday evening, and after the game head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters.

One clip of Kerr speaking postgame can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

The Warriors are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-27 record in the 75 games that they have played in this season.

However, they have lost two games in a row, and are 5-5 in their last ten games overall.

