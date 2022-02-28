Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Lost To The Mavs

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After The Warriors Collapsed Against The Mavs
Steve Kerr spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Dallas Mavericks.
The Golden State Warriors lost 107-101 at home against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night, and the loss dropped them to 43-18 on the season in the 61 games that they have played.
After the game, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters and a clip of him speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
The Warriors had a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter, and lost the final period 33-13.
They are still the second seed in the Western Conference, but have cooled off as of late.
The Phoenix Suns have a six-game lead over them for the top spot in the west.
As for the Mavs, they improved to 36-25 in the 61 games that they have played.
