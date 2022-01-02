Watch Steve Kerr Explode On The Refs

The Golden State Warriors are in Salt Lake City taking on the Utah Jazz on Saturday evening, and during the third quarter of the game Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was irate with the referees for a missed call (and a foul that was called on the Warriors).

The clip of what happened can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

Kerr was given a technical foul for his actions.

The Warriors came into the game as the top seed in the Western Conference at 27-7 in 34 games this season.

They were tied with the Phoenix Suns, but the Suns fell to the Celtics in Boston on Friday, and that gave the Warriors a half-game lead over Phoenix.

After missing the postseason in two consecutive seasons, the Warriors appear as if they will once again be a team who competes for championships.

