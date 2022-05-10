Skip to main content

BREAKING: Massive News About Steve Kerr Before Game 4

Steve Kerr will not coach the Golden State Warriors on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, because he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night at the Chase Center in California.    

Less than two hours before the game, the announcement came down that head coach Steve Kerr will not coach in the game, because he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Warriors are leading the series 2-1 after crushing the Grizzlies by a score of 142-112 in Game 3 on Saturday evening. 

The first two games of the series had been very close in Memphis, so Saturday was the first time that there was a blowout in the series.

The Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets in just five games in the first-round of the playoffs, and they are the third seed in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games in the first-round of the playoffs, and they are the second seed in the west. 

A win for the Grizzlies on Monday will tie up the series at 2-2, while a loss will put them in a 3-1 hole. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans were one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA season, and they did so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • DEVIN BOOKER MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 2: The Phoenix Suns are up 2-0 in their second-round playoff series with the Dallas Mavericks after their 129-109 win on Wednesday evening. Devin Booker had 30 points in Game 2, and he spoke to the media postgame. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_18081843_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Massive News About Steve Kerr Before Game 4

By Ben Stinar12 seconds ago
USATSI_18198731_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Strange Answer From Grizzlies' Coach About Ja Morant's Injury

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_18197259_168388303_lowres
News

POSTER: Watch Jayson Tatum Throw Down A Massive Dunk In Game 4

By Ben Stinar54 minutes ago
USATSI_18217657_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18232857_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kyle Lowry's Injury Status For Game 5 In Miami

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18231335_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Chris Paul Tweeted On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18185841_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Latest Status Of Ja Morant For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18196625_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Big Update To Warriors Injury Report For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18186244_168388303_lowres
News

Bucks And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 4

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago