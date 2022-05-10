BREAKING: Massive News About Steve Kerr Before Game 4

Steve Kerr will not coach the Golden State Warriors on Monday night against the Memphis Grizzlies, because he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series on Monday night at the Chase Center in California.

Less than two hours before the game, the announcement came down that head coach Steve Kerr will not coach in the game, because he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Warriors are leading the series 2-1 after crushing the Grizzlies by a score of 142-112 in Game 3 on Saturday evening.

The first two games of the series had been very close in Memphis, so Saturday was the first time that there was a blowout in the series.

The Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets in just five games in the first-round of the playoffs, and they are the third seed in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in six games in the first-round of the playoffs, and they are the second seed in the west.

A win for the Grizzlies on Monday will tie up the series at 2-2, while a loss will put them in a 3-1 hole.

