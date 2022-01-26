Steve Kerr's Hilarious Joke About Steph Curry
The Golden State Warriors crushed the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center by a score of 130-92 on Tuesday night.
While Steph Curry had a really good game (18 points, nine rebounds and seven assists), he once again shot the poorly from the three-point range.
In ten attempts, he made just two three-pointers, which is good for 20%.
For reference, Curry is a career 42.8% shooter from the three-point range.
In the two games prior, he was a combined 5/26 from the three-point range.
After the game, head coach Steve Kerr made a joke about the two-time MVP, and the clip of Kerr speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
"Steph is no longer a three-point shooter," Kerr said jokingly. "We're gonna really look to get the ball to him in the paint, and maybe turn him into a back-to-the basket player."
Kerr was obviously joking, and Curry is regarded as the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA.
Even with the poor shooting, Curry was a +23 on the night.
