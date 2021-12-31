Steve Kerr's Interesting Quote On Klay Thompson's Eventual Return

Klay Thompson has missed each of the last two seasons for the Golden State Warriors due to injuries.

However, it definitely appears like the five-time All-Star will be returning to playing soon.

On Thursday, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to reporters and he said that when Thompson returns he will go right into the starting lineup as opposed to coming off the bench.

The clip of Ker speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

"Klay's gonna start when he comes back," Kerr said. "I'm not gonna mess around, bring him off the bench for a period of time, I'm not doing any of that. He's gonna start."

The Warriors are currently tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the entire NBA at 27-7 in 34 games this season.

