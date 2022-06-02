Steve Kerr's Viral Quote Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals
On Wednesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr met with the media, and one of the things that he said is going viral on Twitter.
Anthony Slater of The Athletic relayed what Kerr said.
Slater's tweet: Steve Kerr on Warriors-Celtics: "What I like is it's two teams that are mostly built with patience and through the draft and development, player development and continuity. I think that's good for the sport."
The Warriors are in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years, and they have also won three titles in that time span.
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have all played on the Warriors for their entire careers.
As for the Celtics, they are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010, and they are led by two young stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (drafted in 2016 and 2017).
They beat the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida.
