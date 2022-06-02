Skip to main content

Steve Kerr's Viral Quote Before Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Steve Kerr met with the media before Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, which will take place on Thursday evening in California.

On Wednesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr met with the media, and one of the things that he said is going viral on Twitter. 

Anthony Slater of The Athletic relayed what Kerr said.  

Slater's tweet: Steve Kerr on Warriors-Celtics: "What I like is it's two teams that are mostly built with patience and through the draft and development, player development and continuity. I think that's good for the sport."

The Warriors are in the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years, and they have also won three titles in that time span.  

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have all played on the Warriors for their entire careers.  

As for the Celtics, they are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010, and they are led by two young stars in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (drafted in 2016 and 2017). 

They beat the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night in Florida. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

