Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kevin Durant Before Game 4

Steve Nash met with the media before the Brooklyn Nets host the Boston Celtics in Game 4 on Monday at Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn Nets will host the Boston Celtics in New York at Barclays Center for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Monday evening. 

The Celtics have a commanding 3-0 lead after winning in Brooklyn on Saturday evening. 

A win for the Celtics on Monday would sweep the Nets and allow the Celtics to be the first team in the NBA to advance to the second-round.

The Nets are the only team in the playoffs who are in such a hole. 

Before Game 4, head coach Steve Nash met with the media and was asked about All-Star Kevin Durant. 

"I don't see any drop off for Kevin next year just because he's had 3 games that don't look like his best games," Nash said. "He's just going through a period where he is struggling a little bit."

Irving and Durant have played two seasons together in Brooklyn, and if they lose this series they will have failed to get out of the second-round of the playoffs in their tenure so far with the Nets. 

It's safe to say that their lack of success is not what the franchise had thought would happen when they signed the pair in the summer of 2019. 

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

