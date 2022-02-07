Steve Nash Answers The James Harden Question Everyone Wants To Know

The Brooklyn Nets are in the middle of a massive slump where they have lost eight games in a row, and are just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

During the middle of their struggles on the court, there has also been noise circulating about the potential of James Harden being traded (see tweet below from Shams Charania of The Athletic on February 4, and read the article here).

On Sunday afternoon, the Nets lost to the Denver Nuggets in Colorado 124-104, and before the game Steve Nash was asked about Harden.

Two clips of Nash speaking about Harden can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from SNY's Nets Videos.

Reporter: "It sounded like, and I don't want to misinterpret you, but you guys are not trading James Harden?"

Nash: "Yes, that's correct."

The Nets are currently the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-24 record.

Related stories on NBA basketball