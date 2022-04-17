Here's What Steve Nash Said About Kyrie Irving Before The Nets Played The Celtics

Steve Nash spoke to reporters before the Brooklyn Nets played the Boston Celtics in Game 1.

The Brooklyn Nets are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics on for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.

Before the game, head coach Steve Nash addressed the media, and said that he was not worried about Kyrie Irving heading into the series (he used to play for the Celtics, and the crowd is always hostile towards him).

"I don't worry about Kyrie," Nash said. "Kyrie's been here a number of times , he's been here provably in a playoff sense and hostile environments dozens of times."

