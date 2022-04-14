Here's What Steve Nash Said About Ben Simmons On Thursday

Steve Nash spoke to the media on Thursday about All-Star Ben Simmons. The Brooklyn Nets will play the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs, and the series begins on Sunday.

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash spoke to the media, and once again he was asked about Ben Simmons.

"There's a chance Ben comes back, there's a chance he doesn't come back," Nash said.

Simmons came over to the Nets in a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this season, and has yet to play in a game for either franchise this year.

He is 25-years-old, and prior to this year, had made three straight All-Star games.

The Nets will begin the first-round of the NBA Playoffs on Sunday in Boston against the Celtics.

