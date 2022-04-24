Skip to main content

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost Game 3

Steve Nash spoke with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 3 to the Boston Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 109-103 on Saturday evening to fall into a 3-0 hole in their first-round series.  

After the heartbreaking loss, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters.

The Nets came up short in the NBA Playoffs last season (lost Game 7 to the Milwaukee Bucks), and this year they are on pace to once again come up short. 

No team in NBA history has ever come back from down 0-3 to win a series. 

Game 4 will be played at Barclays Center on Monday evening. 

If the Nets lose the series, not only will their players face the heat of the embarrassing loss, but head coach Steve Nash could easily find himself on the hot seat. 

As for the Celtics, they have had a remarkable turnaround from being a middle of the pack team for a lot of the season to now looking like a legitimate contender to win the Eastern Conference. 

  • MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_16987976_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost Game 3

By Ben Stinarjust now
USATSI_16077257_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves And Grizzlies Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_18128984_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves And Grizzlies Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar43 minutes ago
USATSI_18112486_168388303_lowres
News

LOOK: Kyle Kuzma And Draymond Greens' Twitter Exchange

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18028311_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Tweeted During Mavs-Jazz Game 4

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18111472_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell And Rudy Gobert's Game Winning Alley-Oop

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18123864_168388303_lowres
News

Nets And Celtics Starting Lineups For Game 3

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_18130197_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status In Game 4

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_18123798_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Celtics FINAL Injury Reports For Game 3

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago