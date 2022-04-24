Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Lost Game 3

Steve Nash spoke with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 3 to the Boston Celtics.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 109-103 on Saturday evening to fall into a 3-0 hole in their first-round series.

After the heartbreaking loss, head coach Steve Nash spoke to reporters.

The Nets came up short in the NBA Playoffs last season (lost Game 7 to the Milwaukee Bucks), and this year they are on pace to once again come up short.

No team in NBA history has ever come back from down 0-3 to win a series.

Game 4 will be played at Barclays Center on Monday evening.

If the Nets lose the series, not only will their players face the heat of the embarrassing loss, but head coach Steve Nash could easily find himself on the hot seat.

As for the Celtics, they have had a remarkable turnaround from being a middle of the pack team for a lot of the season to now looking like a legitimate contender to win the Eastern Conference.

