Steve Nash's Viral Tweet After Parting Ways With Brooklyn Nets

On Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced they had parted ways with head coach Steve Nash.

Nets: "The Brooklyn Nets and Head Coach Steve Nash have agreed to part ways. A decision regarding the team’s next head coach will be made in the near future."

Nash sent out a tweet with a message that was titled: "Thank you, Brooklyn."

"A very heartfelt thanks to Joe and Clara Tsai along with Sean Marks for giving me the opportunity to coach the Brooklyn Nets. It was an amazing experience with many challenges that I'm incredibly grateful for.

It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office everyday. I'm especially grateful to my coaching staff and video room who are a talented group with so much character and professionalism.

Lastly, thanks to Brooklyn and the passionate fans who support this team. Family first and my family has found a home here and LOVES being a part of this beautiful community. I wish the Nets all the success in the world and the Nash's will be rooting for our team as they turn this season around.

❤️ "

The post has over 17,000 likes in just one hour.

Nash retired as a player in 2014, and this was his first tenure as a head coach.

He took over the team in 2020-21 and finished with a 94-67 record in 161 regular season games.

However, the Nets only won just one playoff series, and he went 7-9 in the NBA Playoffs in that period.

They are currently 2-5 in their first seven games of the season, and on Monday night, they beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 116-109 to end a four-game losing streak.

They will host DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday evening at Barclays Center.

Nash is one of the best players in the history of the NBA, won the NBA MVP Award two times and is a Basketball Hall of Famer.