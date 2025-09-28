Strong Malik Monk Case Unlikely to Move the Needle for Warriors
The Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors have held discussions surrounding a potential sign-and-trade involving Jonathan Kuminga.
It’s clear that the former team is very much interested in Golden State’s former lottery selection. With Kuminga being a restricted free agent, the Kings would need to make a trade for the veteran forward.
A swap of Kuminga and Malik Monk has been discussed. So far, no real progress has been made in those talks. The Warriors have been reportedly lukewarm on Monk, at best. But the former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague is convinced he would be a great fit.
“Malik Monk would actually be a fire addition to the Warriors,” he said on Club 520.
The issue for the Warriors is that they need a big, and financial flexibility has been a major priority this offseason.
Once Kuminga’s situation is settled, the Warriors are going to add a handful of players to the roster. They’ll get help in the front court in due time. As far as Kuminga goes, that scenario could play out in many different ways. A scenario involving Monk relocating to San Francisco seems unlikely for now.
“I think [Monk] would be a fire addition, though, because they need a spark plug like him,” Teague continued.
“That’s that Jordan Poole type of player right there. I think if you got in that system with them veterans and them players that could mold him a little more. He'll probably be better than Jordan Poole, to be honest. 'm not saying he’s a better player. Jordan Poole is cold, but Jordan Poole grew up in that system, so he figured out how to be successful in it. But like, as a natural player that they need for that system, they don't need somebody who’s gonna do way too much. Jordan Poole was doing a lot, which was what made him special. Like you knew he was gonna be the next up and coming when Steph left. But for Steph to still be playing and thriving, saying he's gonna play for another five, six years, they need a player that can get you 18, but ain't gonna take too much away from you know, I mean?”
Poole was an X-factor for the Warriors during their last championship run. That year, he started 51 of 76 games, averaging 18.5 points during the regular season. In the playoffs, he produced 17 points per game in 22 matchups. He knocked down 51 percent of his shots from the field and shot threes at a 39 percent clip.
Monk has plenty of experience in a bench role, starting just 83 of his 523 career games. Last year, he averaged his most playing time, seeing the court for 31.6 minutes per game, putting up 17.2 points per outing. When he came off the bench exclusively for 72 games one year prior, Monk averaged 15.4 points for the Kings.
Fit-wise, Monk would be solid, as Teague suggests. But the financial aspect matters the most, as the Warriors look ahead. The Kings’ sharpshooter is heading into year two of a four-year, $77.9 million deal. Recent reports have suggested the Warriors have hopes of star hunting within the next couple of summers. Being tied to a salary that reaches $20 million in 2026 doesn’t seem to be in the cards.