Structure Prediction on AJ Green's New Bucks Contract
Over the next few days, NBA teams will be weighing contract extension decisions, especially from the 2022 NBA Draft class. The Milwaukee Bucks didn’t draft AJ Green that year, but the young veteran has landed a generous payday for the future.
According to reports, Green has signed a long-term deal to remain with the Bucks through 2030.
via @ShamsCharania: Milwaukee Bucks guard AJ Green has agreed to a four-year, $45 million fully guaranteed contract extension with the franchise, Matt Bollero of ProMondo Sports tells ESPN. Tremendous success story for the Bucks: an Iowa native who went from undrafted in 2022 to making NBA and $45M.
Green is one of several players from the 2022 rookie class to ink a new deal, but he’s not one of the former first-rounders from that season.
Coming out of Northern Iowa, where he competed for four seasons (99 games), Green averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists during his college stint. He made 41 percent of his shots from the field, and drilled 37 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.
Green went undrafted during the 2022 NBA Draft. The Bucks signed him with a two-way contract that summer. In July 2023, the Bucks re-signed Green with a standard contract, which was for three seasons, valued at $6.3 million. He’s set to make $2.3 million in 2025-2026, before the new contract kicks in.
AJ Green’s New Extension Estimation
- 2026-2027 - $10.04 Million
- 2027-2028 - $10.84 Million
- 2028-2029 - $11.65 Million
- 2029-2030 - $12.45 Million
*This is an estimate, via Spotrac
During Green’s rookie season in the NBA, he appeared in 35 games with the Bucks. Seeing the court for just under 10 minutes per game, Green shot 42 percent from the field and knocked down 41 percent from beyond the arc. He produced 4.4 points per game.
By year three, Green had appeared in 73 games for the Bucks, averaging 22.7 minutes on the court. He hit on 42 percent of his shots from the field, and made 42 percent of his threes. Green produced 7.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
At 26, Green is shaping up to be a core player for the Bucks’ future. This year, the Bucks intend to compete for a title in the Eastern Conference. Seeing as though Green’s playing time has increased every season, he could be back in a key bench role, with at least a slight bump in minutes this year.