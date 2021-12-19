Here Are The Games That The NBA Has Postponed

The NBA has announced that several upcoming games have been postponed.

The announcement from the league can be seen in a tweet that has been embedded below from the Twitter account of NBA Communications.

Sunday's games that were postponed were between the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.

They also postponed Monday's game between the Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors and Tuesday's game between he Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets.

There has been a large outbreak of players entering health and safety protocols.

For instance, the Nets had ten players in health and safety protocols as of Saturday night (see tweet below from ESPN's Tim Bontemps).

There are still several games on Sunday that have not been postponed as of now.

