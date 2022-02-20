Skip to main content
Here's The Viral Photo Devin Booker Tweeted

Here's The Viral Photo Devin Booker Tweeted

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns sent out a tweet that has gone viral on Twitter.

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns sent out a tweet that has gone viral on Twitter.

The Phoenix Suns are by far the best team in the NBA heading into All-Star break, and recently they have been on fire.  

In their last 19 games they have lost just one time.  

On Thursday, Devin Booker posted a photo (that is going viral on Twitter) of the results of their last 19 games.  

All of them are wins except for their game in Atlanta against the Hawks, which the All-Star shooting guard put an angry emoji over.  

The tweet from Booker can be seen embedded below.  

The Suns are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 48-10 record, and the closest team to them is the Golden State Warriors, who are 6.5 games behind. 

After making the NBA Finals last season, they have picked up right back where they left off.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17674840_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Lost To The 76ers

By Ben Stinar
10 seconds ago
USATSI_17449593_168388303_lowres
News

Watch The Huge Dunk Myles Garrett Had In The Celebrity Game

By Ben Stinar
30 seconds ago
USATSI_17398532_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Viral Photo Devin Booker Tweeted

By Ben Stinar
53 seconds ago
USATSI_17219434_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Dunk Contest Participants And Odds

By Ben Stinar
8 minutes ago
USATSI_17213709_168388303_lowres
News

Kevin Durant Tweeted 2 Questions On Saturday

By Ben Stinar
17 minutes ago
USATSI_17692277_168388303_lowres
News

NBA 3-Point Contest Participants And Betting Odds

By Ben Stinar
17 minutes ago
USATSI_16988599_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted Before The All-Star Game Weekend

By Ben Stinar
7 hours ago
USATSI_16005468_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Julius Randle Said About Tom Thibodeau After The Knicks Lost To The Nets

By Ben Stinar
7 hours ago
USATSI_16399934_168388303_lowres
News

Watch Stephen A. Smith's Epic Rant About The New York Knicks

By Ben Stinar
7 hours ago