Devin Booker's Tweet From 4 Years Ago Came True

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns hosted the Golden State Warriors in Arizona on Christmas Day.

Ironically, on Christmas Day four years ago, Booker sent out a tweet saying the Suns need a game on Christmas.

The tweet from 2017 from Booker can be seen embedded below.

Booker's tweet said: "We need a Christmas game @NBA"

On Saturday, the Suns quote tweeted the old tweet and their post can be seen embedded below.

The Tweet from the Suns said: "Four years later, @DevinBook gets his Christmas wish!"

The Suns lost the game 116-107, which means that the Warriors now surpassed the Suns in the standings.

The Warriors are 27-6, which is the top seed in the west and the best record in the entire NBA.

Meanwhile, the Suns are now a half-game behind at 26-6.

